WASA campaign to check, disconnect illegal water connections

Rawalpindi

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi Wednesday launched a campaign to check and disconnect illegal water connections from its areas.

According to WASA spokesman, all the illegal and the water connections of the defaulters would be disconnected and stern action would be taken with imposition of heavy fines against those who would indulge in any such practice in future.

Special teams have been deployed to check illegal connections, he added.

He said, earlier, the residents were given a grace period for the regularization of illegal connections.—APP

