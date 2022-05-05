WASA asked to take steps to overcome water shortage

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has taken notice of the water shortage in the walled city and certain areas of the provincial metropolis and directed WASA to take emergent steps.

A coordinated mechanism be de-vised in such areas and generators should also be arranged to operate the tube wells.

While presiding over a meeting at his office on Monday, the CM di-rected that an action plan be de-vised to clean all the nullahs of the city before monsoon season. Teams should be constituted at the level of union councils and the cleanliness work should be visible, he said. A union council level water drainage mechanism be devised and I would not entertain any lame excuse in monsoon season, the CM warned. MD WASA would give a detailed briefing after Eid along with videos.

The meeting was attended by MPAs Mian Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman, Malik Asad Khokhar, Sami Ullah Khan, Ch. Shahbaz Ahmed, Mian Marghoob Ahmed, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Ghazali Saleem Butt, former MPA Shoaib Siddiqui, former Lahore mayor Mu-bashar Javed, MD WASA and oth-ers attended the meeting.