Was special status taken away to gift land to China: Iltija Mufti

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Iltija Mufti, the daughter of former puppet Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, has asked the Indian government whether the special status of Kashmir was taken away so that the land in the territory could be given as a gift to China.

Iltija Mufti, who is operating the Twitter account of her mother, Mehbooba Mufti, tweeted, “Will Chinese have to apply for domicile rights in Kashmir or do they get it by default since GOI’s no intrusion into Galwan Valley stand has redrawn LAC?.”

In her another tweet, she wrote, “Illegal abrogation of Article 370 was done to take over land & disempower locals. Today China has grabbed Galwan valley & GOI isn’t even acknowledging it. Was J&K dismembered to gift territory to China?”—KMS