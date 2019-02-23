Was confident of hitting a last ball six against Sultans: Wiese

Sharjah

It was a thrilling moment for South African all-rounder David Wiese to bat in a fully packed Sharjah stadium on a Friday.

To double the excitement, he came out as one of the heroes in the win for Lahore Qalandars, reminding fans of 33-year-old memories of famous last ball six at this iconic venue by Pakistan great Javed Miandad against India.

With Lahore Qalandars needing three off the final delivery against Multan Sultans, Wiese smashed the ball over long-off for maximum.

Following the memorable knock, Wiese said it was electrifying to hit the winning six with a packed house chanting for Lahore.

“The crowd was fantastic and gives you that little bit more energy and it’s always nice to play before a packed crowd,” he said.

“It gives you energy and hopefully it remains the same in this PSL.” Elaborating his thoughts ahead of the final delivery, Wiese said he was confident of hitting a last-ball six. “As a bowler you feel under pressure so I know that you can go for a six so in that situation you feel confident. I was hitting the ball nicely and it came off well,” he said of his six against Australian Dan Christian.

Wiese added that batting with a great like AB de Villiers is always a pleasure. “AB and I have batted so many times in the IPL and for South Africa and it’s nice to bat with him, he is calm and supportive,” said Wiese, who played six ODIs and 20 T20Is for his country.

“I think AB does what he does, he is very skilled and is always step ahead of the bowler and he knows what is coming and keeps them under pressure.”

Wiese believes AB is a calm and skilled captain, leading Lahore after regular captain Mohammad Hafeez fractured his thumb and ruled out of the PSL.

“I think AB is one of those captains who doesn’t like to speak too much. He doesn’t complicate things, he believes in having a clear planning in his mind and just want you to try to execute your skill as much as possible.

“With him as captain you have that calmness and he backs his players hundred percent and that’s good for the players,” the South African all-rounder added.—Agencies

