Wary of heat, children, parents demand summer vacations

Staff Reporter

As City is in the grip of extreme heat these days and loadshedding is also showing no signs of abating, children who have just resumed their classes after weeks-long break on account of coronavirus are finding it extremely hard to get on with their studies, prompting them as well as their parents to appeal to the government for immediate start to the summer vacations, on Thursday.

The provincial capital is sizzling at 44 degrees Celsius, and power outages have made the matters worse. So much so that now children are falling sick. In view of the situation, both students and their parents have called upon the authorities to immediately announce summer vacations.

Asif Gauhur, an educationist, is of the view that exams of children from class 1 to class 8 should start immediately so that they reach their schools as early as at 7am and leave after finishing their papers at 9am. There are reports of more and more children losing consciousness at schools due to long study hours.

And to make matters worse, most of the schools are without proper facilities, making it quite difficult for the students to continue their studies.

Classrooms sealed

The students at Government Girls High School at Hussain Khanwala Chak No 6 in Chunian were forced to take their lessons outside in the sweltering heat as the Education Department had sealed the classrooms for being in a dilapidated condition. The teachers have also joined their students under the open sky without any fans.

The girl students said that the tree shadows were not enough to save them from the intense heat as they continued to walk through the whole school for shelter during the school timings.

Meanwhile, holding Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government responsible for ‘worst’ loadshedding in the country during hottest summers, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday demanded closure of schools so that children could be protected from intense heat.