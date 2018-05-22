Warrant of arrest issued against EE Ghulam Muhammad

Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, has issued warrant of arrest of Mr. Raza Qaimkhani, Director (Anti Encroachment) KDA on failing he was required through process to appear on 03.05.2018.

In this regard, the hearing was fixed on 14.05.2018 but the Director (Anti Encroachment) KDA failed to appear without intimation or reasonable cause.

The Provincial Ombudsman (Mohtasib) Sindh has ordered the Senior Superintendent of Police, District East, Karachi to arrest and bring Mr. Raza Qaimkhani, Director (Anti Encroachment), KDA before him at his office on 24.05.2018 at 1300 hours. — INP

