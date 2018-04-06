Warner joins Smith, Bancroft in accepting tampering ban

Sydney

Former Australia cricket vice-captain David Warner Thursday said he will not be challenging his 12-month ban for ball-tampering and would strive to be a better teammate and role model.

His decision, just hours before a deadline, followed a contrite Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft also accepting their sanctions on Wednesday.

Warner and Smith were last week suspended from international and domestic cricket for a year, while opening batsman Bancroft was exiled for nine months over the incident during the third Test in South Africa that shocked the sport. The trio had until late Thursday to tell Cricket Australia whether they accepted their punishment or would opt for a hearing, as is their right.

“I have today let Cricket Australia know that I fully accept the sanctions imposed on me,” Warner said on Twitter.

“I am truly sorry for my actions and will now do everything I can to be a better person, teammate and role model.” CA chief executive James Sutherland said late Thursday the bans were “significant penalties” that were “not imposed lightly”. “The events of Cape Town have severely affected the game,” he added.

“We know the players will return to playing the game they love, and in doing so, we hope they rebuild their careers and regain the trust of fans.” Like Smith and Bancroft, Warner had held a tearful press conference on his return to Australia last week to accept responsibility for his part in the scandal that also saw coach Darren Lehmann quit.—APP