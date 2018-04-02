Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

Michael Kelly has gained mastery in reading body language and is also a speech expert in Australia.

He watched both the recent press-conferences addressed by Steven Smith and David Warner, who along with Cameron Bancroft, are suspended for their different roles in ball tampering in South Africa.

“Of the two, Smith understood the wider view of the situation”, speaking exclusively over telephone from Sydney he said on Saturday afternoon.

“Smith, as compared to Warner, showed more concern about the impact of the tampering on the Australian people and the cricketing world, than the impact on his ability to play in South Africa and on his career”, he added.

“Smith showed genuine remorse in the conference. He had deep emotion and stress conveyed through needing to stop his speaking on several occasions, through his crying and through his furrowed brow”.

The expert also analysed the body language and speech of David Warner in his press conference 31/3/18 as below :

– “Warner entered the room with a stiff face and lips, and pained eyes. Warner’s normal facial expression is stiff in the cheeks, and in and around the lips. My read of this expression is that Warner has a highly volatile personality that he needed to keep under controls, lest it bubbles out (ie. controlled by the facial stiffness)

This volatility is expressed freely on the cricket pitch, and in altercations with other players who bait him. However, in other environments – for example, press conferences- the stiff facial expression is needed to prevent the leaking out of inappropriate emotion.

– Warner showed genuine remorse and deep emotion conveyed through his eyes and face, and through having to stop speaking to take a breath. This remorse and deep emotion was also conveyed through a break in the pitch of his voice.