Warming up of relations

In the wake of bitterness and tension between supposedly so-called old allies – USA and Pakistan – particularly after Donald Trump’s coming into power, it is quite commendable to note that ties between Islamabad and Moscow are gradually improving and warming up. According to the reports in the media, in a rare show of unanimity of views, inter-ministerial delegations of Pakistan and Russia headed by National Security Advisor Lt Gen ® Nasser Khan Janjua and Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev respectively in Moscow the other day the two sides discussed regional connectivity and the prospects of closer cooperation in fields of space, defence, security, economy, trade, cyber security as well as intelligence sharing.

It is pertinent to mention this was the first-ever inter-ministerial delegation level talks during which common strategies on the prospects of mutual cooperation between the two were came up for discussion.

General Nasser Janjua shared his strategic thinking about evolving security challenges around the world with particular focus on the region, highlighted the common opportunities for both countries as regional connectivity and prospects of closer cooperation in different fields remained the main focus of talks.

Developments now taking place at the appropriate level between Islamabad and Moscow are welcome indeed and appreciable as Pakistan instead of fully falling into the lap of USA and becoming an ally, which has been at the receiving end throughout more or less, should have maintained a healthy balance in ties with Moscow and Washington. It is said “better late than never” for such situations.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

