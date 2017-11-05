Wardens fail to regulate traffic load on Murree Road

Rawalpindi

Traffic load on city roads particularly Murree Road has become a nuisance for the citizens as traffic wardens have failed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the main artery of the city.

Long queues of vehicles are witnessed particularly during peak hours and traffic remains jam packed on important roads including Murree Road and other congested roads of the city.

The motorists have no option except to remain stuck in traffic jam on Murree road, Liaquat Road, College Road, Raja Bazaar, Marrir Hassan, Tench Bhatta, Mall road and other roads of the city.

The motorists coming from Islamabad has been using Rawal Road to reach their destinations but, nowadays, the artery has also become a congested route, said Majid.

According to traffic police spokesman, Wajid Satti, all-out efforts are made to regulate city traffic load but due to illegal parking, traffic wardens are facing problems to clear load at main roads and intersections. He said, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid also visited different roads and directed the traffic wardens to work hard to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

A motorist namely Ali, while talking to APP said that encroachments are the main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic but, authorities concerned have failed to remove encroachers.

He urged the authorities to take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators so that traffic problems could be resolved.—APP