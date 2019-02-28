War, what is it good for?

Indian media in collaboration with Indian establishment has indoctrinated the Indian masses to the extent that they consider Pakistanis war-mongers and extremists. Most of the Indians have gone out of control especially after August 14 Pulwama attack in which more than 40 CRPF soldiers were killed. Indian journalists are too jingoistic to have an argument with. Watch their videos on social media and you will know they have already announced a full-fledged war on Pakistan, setting aside its dire consequences.

Pakistan has fought a long, hard battle against the extremists and terrorists who were supported from within and out of the country, including Indian RAW. The country fought this war with sheer dedication and commitment – never invaded India just like the latter did and had its jets down and pilot nabbed. Pakistan’s news analysts did not buy the “foreign hands’ involvement narrative”, and asked for explanation as to how the explosive material reached its target.

India should show the same spirit and ponder over internal causes and factors which led this attack to happen.

Interestingly, some sane voices within India raised questions of the timing of Pulwama attack. Indian claim to kill more than 300 extremists seems utterly nonsensical and purely a political stunt. Even Indian journalists with jingoistic mindset are demanding proofs of dead bodies of the terrorists.

Observing the contemporary situation, I would like to say enough of this war hysteria on both sides of LoC. Let the sanity prevail. And this will only happen if India takes responsibility of and let the Kashmiris decide what they want. Having hundreds of thousands of soldiers and crushing the poor voices of native people will breed revenge and worldwide condemnation.

Junaid Ali Malik

Lahore

Share on: WhatsApp