War of words between Elahi, Hamza continues

Lahore

The war of words between Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi and leader of the opposition in the provincial assembly Hamza Shehbaz continued on Thursday.

Speaking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, Elahi said, “Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) members created chaos during the first session of the provincial assembly, resorted to hooliganism when the provincial chief minister was elected and now for a fourth time have caused disruption.”

Claiming that Hamza Shehbaz attempted to strangle some lawmakers, Elahi said, “He is like a child.” “If a child is stubborn, those standing next to him should explain to him what is right,” he added.

“Opposition should learn manners on how to talk,” Elahi further said and added that an investigative report regarding vandalism of provincial assembly property will be presented before the Parliament.

Further, the Punjab Assembly speaker said they are getting investigations conducted into projects initiated by the previous government. Hamza Shehbaz’s presser Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz hit back at Elahi.

“The speaker issued a rolling call on a fake picture and six of our MPAs were suspended. Why is the speaker trying to be overly loyal to the government? The speaker always forms a committee to conduct inquiry and then issues rolling,” he said.

Commenting on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation a day earlier, Hamza said, “Yesterday, Niazi Sb addressed the nation for 10 minutes.”

“Niazi Sb speaks about accountability but only those can ensure accountability who have a clean slate themselves,” he further said.

“Imran Khan has appeared for hearings in the helicopter case and should issue a response regarding use of official helicopter and fuel wastage,” Hamza added.

“We will firmly stand against U-turns,” he said and added, “We will also ask you for a reply on the promise of one million jobs.”—INP

Share on: WhatsApp