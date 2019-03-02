War not in interest of anybody: Fawad

Islamabad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said war between Pakistan and India would not be in the interest of anybody as it would not only hurt people of both the countries but the whole world would suffer and extremism would rise.

Speaking during the joint sitting of the Parliament here, he said, “War is not in the interest of anybody and win or loss in it is just an illusion because it will cause destruction everywhere.”

He said there was a national consensus that Pakistan did not want a war but the question was whether same consensus existed in India and the answer was that no consensus was there.

Since December last year, the news were coming that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to create a situation in India before their elections that triggers an atmosphere of aggression against Pakistan, he explained. “Our Foreign Minister has informed the ambassadors of P-5 (Permanent members of UN Security Council) about this situation and he and the Foreign Office conveyed their apprehensions to

them and asked them to look into the situation. We requested all of them that India should be stopped from acting on its intentions.” He said Prime Minister and Foreign Minister took the Parliament into confidence about the present security situation.

Fawad said Pakistan regretted the incident of Pulwama in Occupied Kashmir. Pakistan condemned terrorism across the world, he said adding naturally there was anger in India about the incident as it was biggest loss for its army in India since 1947.

Share on: WhatsApp