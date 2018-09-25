War not an option to resolve disputes: DFP

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has said that war is not an option to resolve the disputes.

The party spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, while commenting on the latest statements of India and Pakistan, said disputes are resolved amicably and not by issuing threatening statements which add to the problems for common people.

The spokesman said New Delhi must understand the fact that Kashmir dispute is the only cause of confrontation in the region. He said it is the long pending dispute which has led to a race of collecting weapons and the countries involved spend huge wealth on weapons instead of uplift of the poor people.

He said New Delhi has used every imperialistic measure to silent the Kashmiri people who are fighting for their genuine political rights, however, they time and again raise their voice whenever they get a chance.

It is high time for New Delhi to release all political prisoners and create such a situation which can help resolve the Kashmir dispute amicably.—KMS

