War brings about destruction of lives and property. It is easy to start a war but difficult to finish it. It is clear from history that whenever there is a war, it is the people who ultimately suffer. Hence, war should be avoided and there should be peace talks between India and Pakistan.
Jubel D’Cruz
Mumbai, India
War brings only destruction
War brings about destruction of lives and property. It is easy to start a war but difficult to finish it. It is clear from history that whenever there is a war, it is the people who ultimately suffer. Hence, war should be avoided and there should be peace talks between India and Pakistan.