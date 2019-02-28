War brings only destruction

Daily Pakistan Observer -

War brings about destruction of lives and property. It is easy to start a war but difficult to finish it. It is clear from history that whenever there is a war, it is the people who ultimately suffer. Hence, war should be avoided and there should be peace talks between India and Pakistan.
Jubel D’Cruz
Mumbai, India

