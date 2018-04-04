War against terrorist in war of nation: Gen Raz Jalil

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The Garrison Commander Sialkot Major General Raza Jalil on Tuesday has said that complete elimination of the terrorist elements and assurance of sustainable peace in each nook and corner of the country was the strongest resolution of Pakistan Army under operation ‘Rad-ul-Fasaad’. While addressing the local business community at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Maj General Raza Jalil further added that the on going war against terrorism was the war of entire nation, in which a number of young officers and ‘jawans’ from the Pakistan Army and the civilians were busy in offering sacrifice of their precious lives.

He said that every institution and individual of the country was jointly contributing in the war against terror under the National Action Plan. Major General Raza Jalil also termed the repeated violations of cease-fire by the Indian border forces along the Sialkot Working Boundary as the Indian state backed terrorism. He said that Indians had always first initiated unprovoked firing and shelling at the Sialkot border in order to target the innocent civilian population and quite contrary to that the Pakistan used only to retaliate the Indian firing by targeting and hitting their border area posts.

Major General Raza Jalil said that it was being planned to construct ‘community bunkers’ with facilities of kitchen, bath and toilet, in the areas along the Sialkot Working Boundary in order to provide shelter to the Pakistani civilians in case of any violation of cease fire from India. He assured the local industrialists and exporters to facilitate the short visits of their visiting foreign buyers. He termed the visiting foreign customers as VIPs because they had been contributing in the progress of national economy by purchasing locally made products. He also stressed upon the parents to properly guide their young children regarding the use of the various kinds of the social media as it was mostly misguiding and non reliable. He urged upon the parents to stop their youn children from over speeding specially while driving through the residential localities.