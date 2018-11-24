War against terror, militancy not over yet: COAS

Our Correspondent

Multan

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said the war against terrorism and militancy is not over yet.

The army chief’s statement came during a visit to Multan Garrison where he witnessed training demonstration on combat readiness by an armour formation of the strike corps.

General Bajwa underlined that an army deters war through professional competence and readiness, the military’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement.

COAS also interacted with officers of Multan Garrison and shared his thoughts on security situation of the country, challenges and the response.

“After kinetic operations we are now in the phase of stability operations. War against terrorism and militancy is not over yet,” the army chief said.

“Besides kinetic efforts we have to take on measures to address the root causes while staying cognisant of inimical forces and foreign hostile agendas. Within the folds of national action plan we shall support national focus on socio-economic development so that people of Pakistan reap dividends of improving security,” he added.

“Some elements are wittingly or unwittingly trying to pull the country back into confrontation. State shall not let them do it whether on the name of religion, ethnicity or any other pretext,” General Bajwa asserted.

COAS said that peace, stability and progress of our country is contingent upon rule of law by all.

Share on: WhatsApp