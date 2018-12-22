War against illiteracy

DESCRIBING illiteracy a bigger challenge, Education Minister

Shafqat Mehmood has said that the Government was working to execute a well-devised educational plan to deal with the issue on a war footing. Addressing a function in Islamabad, he said a uniform curriculum would be introduced and the prevailing disparity in various education systems, which is causing inequalities and dividing mind, would be discouraged.

Despite repeated claims by the successive governments to have focused on education and allocated more resources for the sector, the literacy rate of the country remains at 58%-70% for males and 48% for females. There are reasons to believe that we missed the opportunity and wasted {limited} resources by spending money on projects like adult literacy and failed to open new schools, colleges and universities at the required pace. The inability of the government to meet education requirements of the citizens afforded opportunity to the private sector to come forward but here again a small percentage is pursuing education as a mission and the rest is only minting money. The worst aspect of the entire situation is that there is wide gap between what is being taught in the public sector institutions and by the private sector entities and as a consequence children acquiring education from government institutions lag behind in a highly competitive environment. The Minister has not explained in detail as to what exactly the Government is going to do to rectify the situation but it is hoped the plan would eliminate disparity in terms of syllabus being taught and the quality of teaching and training. With the exception of this inducted much earlier, most of the newly recruited teachers are well educated and inspired and they can surely make a difference if properly and continuously trained and are given necessary incentives. There should be focus on establishment of quality educational institutions in rural areas also as this would help discourage rural-to-urban migration as well.

