War affects the kids most

The effects of war can be very devastating in any given nation. Countries and states that experience or go through wars may need a lot of time to recover from its effects. The devastating effects may include deaths, injuries, loss of families, disruption of economic activities and emotional trauma. Though some countries may have the belief that war brings about peace, there is nothing good about war. Children can be more affected by occurrences of wars than any other group of people. The war can be traumatizing for children. Witnessing of some incidents in the event of war can have devastating effects on them. One of the major effects of war on children is the fact that children develop fear as they become traumatized by the events. Recovery may be difficult and almost impossible or may be very hard for these children. Some children may also learn negatively from war events. They end up learning and looking at violence as a way of solving issues and conflicts. The worst thing is that innocent children may become victims of war. Some may get injured in the process, worse though, some children may be killed in the wars. Education for children may also come to a standstill during the period when a country is experiencing war. Hence, disruption of learning for children is a disadvantage. The effects of war in a country also become a major blow to the economy. The economic activities in a country are interrupted by war. In times of war, people are forced to stay indoors and refuse to go to work for the fear of being killed. Hence, wars should be avoided and there should be talks of peace between the two countries.

Jubel D’Cruz,

Mumbai, India

Share on: WhatsApp