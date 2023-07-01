Former celebrity couple Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari have created magic with their reunion in the film Babylicious which garnered an overwhelming response after its release on Eid ul Azha.

The movie aims to captivate viewers with its heartwarming storyline, and it is happening as the rom-com produced by former TV host and cryptocurrency expert Waqar Zaka, effectively wooed fans.

Sharing his views on his maiden project, Waqar Zaka said Babylicious intended to break the clichéd pattern of movies being released in the country. Delving into details, the entrepreneur said he wants to produce a film that can be seen in India, Bangladesh, and across the globe.

Waqar mentioned exploring fresh genres, rather than revolving around political comedies or action-packed thrillers. Calling Babuylicious need of hour and a breath of fresh air, Waqar was of the view that Pakistani youth can relate to the kind of storytelling techniques used in the project.

Meanwhile, a premiere for the movie was held at a local multiplex earlier this week, and it was a star student event.

Other than Shahroz Sabzwari and Syra Yousuf, several celebrities including Behroz Sabzwari, Bushra Ansari, Khaled Anam, Adnan Jaffar, Mani, Hira, Adnan Shah Tipu, and Bilal Ashraf graced the premier.

For the unversed, Babylicious was in the works for years as it was stuck, and even came to life despite the main stars parted ways in real life. The movie conceptualised back in 2012, and its script comes in working somewhere in 2017, and Covid pandemic further hampered it in later years.