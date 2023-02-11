Waqar Zaka decries ‘death threats’ after being declared absconder in crypto-currency case

KARACHI – Pakistani TV host, social media influencer, and entrepreneur Waqar Zaka broke his silence after being declared absconder in wake of his perpetual absence from the trial proceedings in a cryptocurrency case.

Speaking with a local news outlet, Zaka recalled his contributions to the country’s economy, which is shrinking with each passing day. Despite commending me for contributions, the Federal Investigators accused me of illegal transactions, he maintained, calling the cases ‘fictitious and based on malicious intentions’.

He continued saying that the investigators should guide him about the cases as he raised questions about the procedure under which he was declared absconder. Zaka cited fears of being killed if he returns home amid ongoing investigations and added that investigators will harass his family members.

Before ending the audio beeper, the social media sensation urged the court to allow him to appear virtually as he currently stayed in the US.

In his plea for an extension of time to assist the court with the grant of application for condonation of absence, Zaka said he is currently in the USA for a professional assignment, apprehending serious and reasonable danger by the Federal Investigators.

Earlier this month, the Judicial Magistrate of Karachi court ordered investigators to start the process of his proclamation and attachment of properties, as per the law. The court adjourned the case till March 2.

Let it be known that the former host remained vocal about legalising virtual currencies in the country. Officials also accused him of doing false online propaganda against institutions and provoking masses against the state.