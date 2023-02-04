Waqar Zaka declared absconder in cryptocurrency scam case

KARACHI – A Karachi court has declared controversial TV show host and internet sensation Waqar Zaka absconder over his continued absence in a cryptocurrency case.

The recent development comes a month after a judicial magistrate issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Waqar Zaka over a case related to illegal financial transactions.

It was learnt that the Judicial Magistrate of Karachi local court, who was hearing the case, ordered investigators to start the process of his proclamation and attachment of properties, as per the law.

Zaka’s counsel prayed before the court to grant his client more time, saying he was in the US in light of an assignment. The court however maintained that Zaka had neither surrendered before the court nor obtained bail from any relevant court and dismissed the plea, calling it against the merit.

During the hearing, the investigating officer of the federal investigation agency said Zaka’s non-bailable warrants could not be served as the program as the location of the program host remained unknown.

Following the arguments, the court declared the self-acclaimed tech entrepreneur absconder in the crypto case and the hearing of the case has been adjourned till March 2.

It is pertinent to mention that Waqar Zaka remained vocal about legalising virtual currencies in the country. Earlier, investigators accused him of illegal transactions worth millions. FIA also accused him of doing false online propaganda against institutions and provoking masses against the state.