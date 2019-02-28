Waqar Younis excited over emergence of fast bowling talent from PSL

Dubai

Former Pakistan captain and fast bowler Waqar Younis has expressed his excitement over the emergence of new fast bowling talent from Pakistan Super League.

Speaking to media here, the former coach and one of the greatest fast bowlers said that PSL gives young talent an opportunity to enhance their skills and excel in their field.

“It is very good to see new fast bowlers emerging from this league who can be good for Pakistan in shorter format. It’s a good sign that all the fast bowlers are challenging each other to earn a place in national team,” he said.

“It’s a good sign, difficult time for selectors though, but it’s good that young fast bowlers are coming through different franchises here. Very happy for Pakistan.”

Waqar, who’s also the bowling coach and director cricket of PSL team Islamabad United, said that his franchise always believed in giving young blood a chance to grow through this league.

“Islamabad United has always believed in giving opportunity to youngsters and helping them enhance their skills. This year too you have seen Musa and Rizwan. There are on bench too who will surely get a chance once we are through,” Waqar said.

The veteran of 87 Tests and 262 ODIs agreed that the PSL is playing an important role in the growth of Pakistan cricket and all the franchises are contributing towards the greater cause.

“PSL playing an important role in growth of Pakistan cricket, there’s no doubt about that. PSL has given Pakistan some very good players like Shadab, Faheem, Talat, Asif Ali, who are from Islamabad United only; there are many others from other franchises too. I hope that this year too, the league will produce talent for Pakistan, not only in bowling but in batting as well,” he hoped.

“Youngsters have a good opportunity here to learn from top players with whom they are sharing dressing room,” the former fast bowler said.—Agencies

