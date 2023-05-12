Waqar Ahmed Chohan appointed new DG NAB in major reshuffle

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has appointed Waqar Ahmed Chohan as the new director general of the National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa division, amid drastic developments in the country’s politics.

Chohan, the grade 20 officer of the police service, was serving as a Federal Investigator and was appointed to the coveted post in a major reshuffle.

A notification issued by Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Division said Waqar Ahmed Chohan, a BS-20 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), under Interior Division, is transferred and his services arc placed at the disposal of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for further posting as Director General (B5-21), under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders.

The major reshuffle comes on the heels of political developments as Imran Khan secured bail in a land scam case, in which he had been held earlier this week.