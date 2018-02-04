WAPDA’s focus on hydropower

OUR country is undoubtedly blessed with immense potential of hydropower generation and after decades of neglect, it is a matter of great satisfaction that incumbent Chairman of WAPDA Lt-Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain is focusing on optimal utilization of water and hydropower resources — something which will not only help meet long-term power requirements of the country but also ensure availability of enough water for irrigation purpose.

Being an environment friendly hydropower project which will further reduce dependence on expensive thermal power and help save foreign exchange amounting to millions of dollars, the first unit of Golan Gol hydropower project has started providing electricity to the people in Chitral. The first unit producing 36 megawatts of electricity is in fact three times more than the present requirements of the area whilst this project will actually generate 108 megawatts of cheap electricity when its other two units will also be completed in March and May this year. Construction on this important project was started back in 2009 but like other projects it also faced long delays for various reasons. But since assuming office back in August 2016, the incumbent chairman WAPDA very vigorously made it his priority to complete this and other hydel projects such as Neelum Jhelum without further wastage of time in order to improve the ratio of hydel electricity in the national grid and help provide relief to the consumers. We expect that he will continue to move forward with the same vision and dedication to exploit the full hydel potential of the country that is estimated to be over fifty thousand megawatts. Recently we have also seen him expressing his concern over inability of the successive governments to launch any major water reservoir project and termed the early start of work on Diamer Basha dam very critical for the country. We understand that the government is facing problems to arrange finances for the mega project but given the water scarcity facing the country and the threats looming from India to stop flow of water, we will urge the government to accord top priority to the construction of Diamer Basha and other dams and arrange funds for them from the annual PSDP in order to ensure water and power security.

