Team WAPDA downed Pakistan Army in the men’s and women’s Tennis events of the ongoing National Games.

Despite their win, the defending champions are comfortably placed at the top of the table.

In the tennis finals, taking place at Islamabad Tennis Complex, WAPDA won the men’s competition 2-1 while easily winning the women’s event 2-0.

Sarah Mahboob put her side ahead with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Amna Ali Qayyum before Ushna Sohail battled past Mahin Aftab 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 to seal the gold medal.

In the men’s event, Aqeel Khan defeated Abdullah Adnan 6-2, 6-1 before Army levelled the tie at 1-1 as Huzaifa Abdul Rehman humbled Mohammad Abid 6-0, 6-0.

The deciding doubles went WAPDA’s way as Aqeel and Abid defeated Huzaifa and Abdullah 6-2, 6-3 to seal both tennis event’s golds for their department.

Aqeel and Abid also reached the quarterfinals of the doubles tennis event of the National Games.

Army, meanwhile, dominated the Taekwondo event after adding three more medals to take their tally to 31 in the competition.

Table Tennis and Squash events also kicked off in Balochistan.

Despite WAPDA’s impressive performances in team events, it is only a matter of time before Army is confirmed as the winner of the competition.

After dominating from the get-go, Army sits atop the medal charts with 101 Gold medals and 195 total with WAPDA way behind with 54 Golds.