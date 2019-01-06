WAPDA wins National Women Handball Championship

Faisalabad

WAPDA has won the title of 13th National Women Handball Championship played at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad sports complex here Friday.

WAPDA defeated the defending champion Pakistan Army after a close contest in the finals by 21-20 goals. Higher Education Commission (HEC) secured the third position by beating Punjab with 38-14 in the 5-day championship.

As many as eight women teams participated in the championship including WAPDA, Pakistan Army, Islamabad, Police, HEC, KPK, Punjab and Balochistan.

Mafia Ghulam Mohammad (Army) was declared best goalkeeper while Ayesha Dilshad (Army) was announced best player of the championship.

MPAs Latif Nazar and Firdous Rai witnessed the final event and also distributed medals, trophies and prizes among the players and winning teams. President Pakistan Handball Federation Haji Mohammad Shafiq, Secretary Javed Iqbal, Vice Chancellor of GCUWF Dr Sofia Anwar and other officials of various departments were also present.—APP

