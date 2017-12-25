WAPDA win National Volleyball Championship

Lahore

While successfully defending their title, Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) won 50th National Men’s Volleyball Championship held at POF Sports Complex Wah Cantt. WAPDA defeated Navy 3-1 in the final of the Championship.

With this tremendous performance in the National Volleyball Championship, WAPDA managed to win the Men’s title for 3rd consecutive time, according to WAPDA spokesman here Sunday.

He added that as many as 17 teams participated in the seven-day Championship namely WAPDA, Navy, Army, PAF, POF, Police, Railways, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad, AJ&K, Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Pakistan Board, Pakistan Junior and Youth.—APP