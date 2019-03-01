Wapda win national archery C’ship

Lahore

WAPDA won the 7th National Men’s Archery Championship in a thrilling manner outshining defending champion Pakistan Army on Friday at Karachi.

Besides winning the team title, WAPDA Archer Abdul Rehman stood victorious in the individual event of the three day premier activity , said a spokesman of the Wapda Sports Board here.

As many as 10 teams participated in the championship including Balochistan,Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Army, Customs, Police and WAPDA.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp