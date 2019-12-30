WAPDA to recruit 10,000 employees

Abbottabad

Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan on Monday said the government would recruit 10,000 employees in different cadres for all power distribution companies including 3500 for PESCO to overcome shortage of WAPDA staff. Talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Union led by Jameel Tanooli here, he said “The government is committed to resolve issues of WAPDA employees on priority basis”. He said on the directives of PM crackdowns against power pilferers have been initiated and Rs 112 billion have been recovered from pilferers, adding that the revenue of Wapda has also increased up to Rs 228 billion.—APP