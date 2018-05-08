Wapda, Sindh win National Netball C’ship

Islamabad

Wapda and Sindh clinched the National Netball Championship titles of men and women events here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday. Secretary Planning Development and Reform Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui was the chief guest on the occasion and distributed trophies, medals and certificates among the winners.

In the men’s event final, Wapda beat Pakistan Air Force by 29-26 while Sindh beat Wapda in the women’s event final by 24-22. Prior to the women’s event final, HEC beat Punjab by 28-12 while in the men’s event for the third position, HEC beat Police by 28-27. Showing all-round skills and undying stamina, riders from Wapda won the 3rd National Men’s Road Championship at Peshawar as Army claimed the National Women’s Road Championship title.

The three-day national premier activity was participated by all affiliated units of the Pakistan Cycling Federation, said a spokesman for Pakistan Cycling Federation here on Monday. Wapda remained all-time king of the men’s competition and secured 116 points and were followed by Pakistan Army, who bagged the second position with 68 points.

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) stood at third position with 52 points. However, in the women competition, Wapda had to content with the second place as the Army threw a unbeatable challenge by winning all the four goal medals at stake.

Wapda’s Izzat Ullah was declared the best cyclist of the Men’s Championship. In 56-kilometre Criterium Race for Men, Waheed of SSGC got gold, Nisar Ahmad of Wapda won silver whereas Arslan of Army got bronze medals.—APP