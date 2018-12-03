Wapda retains national women karate title

Lahore

Showing all-round performance and superior technique, Wapda retained the National Women Karate Championship title on Sunday at sports Gymnasium Hall Sahiwal.

Wapda’s female martial art experts dazzled with awesome performance and scooped seven gold and one silver medal to get 175 points. Army secured the second place with two gold, three silver and two bronze medals to accumulate 90 points. Punjab and Balochistan both jointly shared third position with 55 points by winning two bronze and three bronze meals each.

Teams from all affiliated units of the Pakistan Karate Federation including Wapda, Army, Railways, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP and Islamabad participated in the premier women karate activity.

Nargis, Asian Bronze Medalist, bagged three gold medals in the events of Team Kata.—Agencies

