Peshawar

The 48th edition of the Wapda Inter-Unit Men Volleyball Championship entered into last stage and now LESCO and PESCO would face each other to decide the winners here at PSB Coaching Center. On Saturday in the League round matches PESCO defeated GEPCO by 3-0, the score was 25-21, 25-23 and 26-24 and LESCO registered victory against MEPCO by 3-0.—APP

