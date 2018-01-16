Wapda honours its players by giving cash prizes

Lahore

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain, who is also WAPDA Sports Board (WSB) Patron-in-Chief, held a meeting on Monday with WAPDA sportspersons to felicitate them on their achievements, encourage them for their future endeavours and shared his vision for promotion of sports in Pakistan.

The players, who met the chairman included Muhammad Waseem, World Flyweight Boxing Champion; Nauh Dastgir Butt and Talha Talib, gold and silver medalists in Common Wealth Weightlifting Championship 2017; Muhammad Inam Butt and Inayatullah gold medalists of World Beach Wrestling Championship 2017 and Asad Iqbal, gold medalist in 4×400 relay race in Indoor Asian Games 2017 in Turkmenistan, and the players of WAPDA teams who recently won National Championships in Volleyball and Badminton.

WAPDA Secretary and WSB President, Advisor, Director General and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. Addressing the sportspersons, Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain said that bringing improvement in sports in Pakistan with objective to win gold medal in Olympics is our target.—APP