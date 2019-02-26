WAPDA employees to be awarded for exemplary performance

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Energy Ministry has decided to bring daily and contract employees working in distribution companies on permanent worker cadre on the basis of their good performance and providing better service to electricity consumers and observance of safety at work place.

The management would award prizes to those employees who perform exemplary. It was also decided that DISCOs management would continue to raise the quality of the professional training and providing them standard safety equipment and bucket fitted vehicles to the Line and Grid staff and making up the shortage of the field staff.

These decisions were taken at a bilateral meeting held with the representatives of All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA by Irfan Ali, Federal Secretary Energy Government of Pakistan, on Monday.

The union was represented by Khurshid Ahmad, General Secretary along with Osama Tariq Additional General Secretary, Javed Iqbal Baloch, Regional Chairman IESCO, Haji Zahir Gul, RamzanJadoon, Tariq Niazi and Sajjad Hussain Sajid.

Mian Sagheer Ahmad, General Manager (HR) PEPCO and Zargham Eshaq Khan, Joint Secretary Ministry of Energy were also present. On the demand of the union, the Federal Secretary Energy declared that all the managements of distribution companies had been directed to get ensure free standard education facilities to the children of those employees who died during the service due to some accident or become permanently disabled and pay Rs 400,000 for marriage grant of their each daughter and all payment full Ex-Gratia and providing standard medical treatment who become victim of accident as well as providing other facilities to them.

He also declared to constitute workers council meeting with the representative of the management and the collective bargaining agent trade union in accordance with law and assured to the union that the legitimate demands of the DISCOs’ workers placed by the union in its ‘Demand Notice’ would be decided within a month by holding meeting with the CBA trade union. The representatives of the union assured the management that the workers would continue to make every efforts to raise productivity and provide better services to electricity consumers and observance of safety regulations at work place.

Share on: WhatsApp