Wapda employee killed in Gujrat road mishap

An employee of Wapda was killed in road accident here on Wednesday, police said. According to details, an over speeding carry van knocked down a motorcycle at Sargodha Road Bridge in Shaheen police station jurisdiction in Gujrat.

Wapda employee Noman Iftikhar 45, was killed on the spot in the accident and driver of carry van fled the scene.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police impounded the carry van and after registering a case against the driver at large started investigation.—INP