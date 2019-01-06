WAPDA directed to depute more teams to control power tripping

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub on Saturday directed the Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to depute more teams to control power tripping. In a statement, the minister said that fog was major cause of current load shedding in the country, a private TV channel reported on Saturday. He sought an apology from the customers on this act of inconvenience.

Omar Ayub said more teams were being deputed following the instructions of the prime minister to control the load shedding. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has summoned report from the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) over countrywide unannounced power outages. According to the NEPRA’s spokesperson, the NTDC has been asked to submit a detailed report over unscheduled load shedding in the country that has irked the masses.

“People of the country are facing hardships due to unannounced prolonged power outages, concrete steps should be taken to overcome this issue,” the spokesman said. Several districts in Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab experienced power outages on Thursday as three units of Guddu Thermal Power Plant tripped because of the thick fog prevailing in the country nowadays. Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 34 power pilferers in Chiniot division during the last 24 hours.

FESCO spokesman said here Saturday that 20 teams checked 571 electricity supply connections across the division.

