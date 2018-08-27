WAPDA congratulates its Karate player

Salim Ahmed

The Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has congratulated its Karate Player Nargis who has won bronze medal for Pakistan in 18th Asian Games in the Women’s +68kg Kumite Karate Championship.

WAPDA’s Player Nargis won the first ever medal in Asian Games Karate Competition.

WAPDA Chairman and Patron-in-Chief WAPDA Sports Board and other office-bearers has lauded the brilliant performance of Nargis and expressed the hope that WAPDA players would continue to bring laurels to the country in the international events.

It is pertinent to mention that in recently concluded 21st Commonwealth Games held at Australia, out of Pakistan’s one gold and four bronze medals in the Games, WAPDA players secured one gold and three bronze medals for their country.

WAPDA has been patronizing sports in Pakistan for more than five decades.

WAPDA, at present, is national champion in 33 sports and runners-up in 18 disciplines.

WAPDA is the biggest employer of sportspersons in Pakistan, as more than 2100 players and sports officials are associated with various units of WAPDA Sports Board across the country. WAPDA has 66 teams – 37 men and 29 women – of different games.

WAPDA has also introduced four initiatives in sports for improvement in standard of sports and betterment of players.

These initiatives include ‘WAPDA Endowment Fund for Sports’ to elevate the standard of sports in Pakistan; ‘WAPDA Athletics Colts’ to promote athletics in the country; ‘Focus on Fitness and Fielding’ and ‘T-12 Cricket’ to improve fielding in Pakistan’s cricket.

