WAPDA commissions 3 hydropower projects of 2487MW

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) steadfastly moved ahead during the year 2018 to regain glory of its past, as it successfully completed and commissioned three long-delayed mega hydropower projects with cumulative generation capacity of 2487 MW.

With commissioning of the 108 MW-Golen Gol, the 1410 MW-Tarbela 4th Extension and the 969 MW-Neelum Jhelum hydropower projects in 2018, the installed generation capacity of WAPDA hydroelectric power surged to 9389 MW from 6902 MW, registering an increase of 36 percent in just one year.

Prior to this, WAPDA could manage to take its hydel generation to 6902 MW in 59 years of its inception from the year 1958 to 2017, according to WAPDA spokesman here Sunday.

As far as hydel generation in 2018 is concerned, he added, WAPDA contributed 25.63 billion units of hydel electricity to the National Grid during the year despite the fact that water flows in 2018 remained historically low.

The contribution of WAPDA hydel electricity to the system greatly helped the country in meeting electricity needs and lowering the electricity tariff for the consumers.

The spokesman mentioned that hydropower is the cheapest, cleanest and environment -friendly source of electricity.

According to the data of Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) regarding per unit cost of electricity generated from various sources during fiscal year 2017-18, it is 2.22 for WAPDA hydel, which is far less than per unit cost of electricity generated from all other sources.—APP

