Wapda Chairman resigns

Water and Power Development Authority Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain Saturday resigned from his post after serving in the office for more than five years.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif first appointed Muzammil Hussain on August 24, 2016 for five years. Later, the PTI government extended his term for another five years in 2021.

The chairman, in his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has cited “personal reasons” for the sudden decision. Muzammil told told a news channel he is resigning from the post due to “some personal reasons” and will talk in “detail” after the acceptance of his resignation.