WAPDA Chairman calls on CJP, presents detailed report on dams

Implementation Committee of Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams (ICDBMD) / Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) called on the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Mian Saqib Nisar here on Thursday, and presented him the comprehensive report of the ICDBMD for early commencement and timely completion of the two vital multi-purpose projects namely Diamer Basha Dam and Mohmand Dams with cumulative gross water storage capacity of 9.3 million acre feet (MAF) and electricity generation capacity of 5300 mega watts (MW).

The ICDBMD report encompasses issues relating to construction of the two projects, recommendations to overcome the impediments and the strategy to be adopted for initiation of work on Mohmand and Diamer Basha Dams as soon as possible. The issues identified and the recommendation made by the seven Sub-Committees of ICDBMD pertain to land acquisition, resettlement of the projects’ affectees, development works in the projects’ area as confidence building measures (CBMs) for socio-economic uplift of the local populace, procurement of consultancy services and construction works, financing of the projects and security in projects’ areas.

