Wapda beat Navy in volleyball series

Lahore

Wapda scored 25-22, 20-25,25-22 and 25-22 victory against Navy in the fifth match to take 3-2 in the seven match volleyball series at Government Postgraduate college Layyah on Friday.

Pakistan Volleyball Fedration is organising the series to promote the game in the remote areas of The country, said the information made available here by the Pakistan Volleyball Federation.

Navy who looked in good form after winning two back-to-back matches failed to maintain its temp. Particularly their star Mubasher remained out of colour throughout the match. The sailors succumbed to Wapda’s pressure and lost the match 3-1. Wapda won the first set through brilliant performance of Younis, Mohib, Asif and Razzaq. —APP