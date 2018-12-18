WAPDA, Army, SSGC rule first 2 days of National Track Cycling

Sports Reporter

The four-day National Track Cycling Championship 2018 being held at the Lahore Cycling Velodrome is in full swing with each team doing its best to outwit the other. The event, held under the aegis of Pakistan Cycling Federation is being organized by SSGC. The championship features men and women cyclists from Pakistan Army, WAPDA, POF Wah, HEC, Islamabad and four provincial teams. On the second day of an engrossing event, WAPDA, Pakistan Army and SSGC ruled the Velodrome with some scintillating cycling. Pakistan Army won the 1000-meter Men’s Elite Sprint while WAPDA and hosts SSGC securing second and third place. The 4-km Men’s Elite Sprint was won by WAPDA while SSGC and Pakistan Army taking second and third spots. The 2-laps Women’s Elite Team Sprint was won by WAPDA while Pakistan Army and SSGC achieved second and third positions. On the other hand, the 3-km Women Elite Team Sprint was won by Pakistan Army while WAPDA and SSGC clinched 2nd and 3rd spots.

Imran Farookhi, DMD (Corporate Services) SSGC presented medals to the winners and runners-up of the first two days of the Championships. Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Secretary General and Lt. Colonel (r) Shoaib Ahmed, Secretary SSGC Sports Board were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, on the first day, in a very close contest, rider Abdul Razzaq of SSGC won the 4-km Men’s Individual Pursuit race, successfully reaching the finish line in 5 minutes and 4 seconds. The 2nd and 3rd spots were secured by ArsalanAnjum of Pakistan Army and Izzatullah of WAPDA who lost to the SSGC winner by a difference of one and two seconds respectively.

