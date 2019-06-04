Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken strict notice of complaints of the passengers about overcharging. He has directed to take action against the transporters involved in overcharging and asked the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to take action against transporters found involved in overcharging. He said that overcharging the passengers on Eid is not acceptable and legal action will be initiated against those responsible for it.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar thanked the farmers on the success of wheat procurement campaign and appreciated the performance of food minister, secretary and field staff. SMS messages have been sent to 821000 farmers by the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for making the wheat procurement campaign a success.

The Chief Minister said that he thanks the farmers for making the campaign a success and added that farmers have been given the full reward of their hard work for the first time. 106 billion rupees have immediately paid for the procurement of 32.5 lakh tone wheat and provision of gunny bags to all the farmers has been ensured without any discrimination.

He said that rights of the wheat growers have been protected adding that they were given a fixed rate of the wheat crop and all the necessary facilities were also provided at wheat procurement centres. I personally monitored the wheat procurement campaign, he added.

The PTI-led government is a farmer-friendly government and the promises made with the farmers have been fulfilled. Every effort will also be made to protect the rights of the farmers in the future, he added.