The Dera police killed a wanted terrorist during a search and strike operation in tehsil Kulachi near a police check-post Yadgar within the vicinity of Kulachi police station, a police official said here on Monday.

On a tip off, the presence of armed suspects, the forest near police check-post Yadgar in Tehsil Kulachi, a heavy contingent of police supervised by DSP Kulachi Circle Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with SHO Kulachi Faheem Mumtaz Khan reached the spot and surrounded the area.—APP