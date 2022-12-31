Wanted member of bike lifter gang held, stolen bike recovered

Islamabad capital police Golra police team arrested a wanted member of a bike lifter gang and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, a Golra police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of the bike lifter gang. The accused was identified as Bashrat Manzoor. Police team also recovered a stolen motorbike from his possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to being involved in multiple bike lifting incidents from various areas of Islamabad. Cases have been registered against him and further investigation is underway.

Senior police officials appreciated the police team’s efforts and further directed all zonal officers to intensify the ongoing crackdown against criminals involved in criminal activities.