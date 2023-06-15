Wanted criminal killed during encounter

The Central Investigation Agency (CIA) gunned down most wanted criminal during alleged encounter in Lahore on Thursday.

According media details, the Saddar CIA police raided the hideout of the fugitive on having solid intelligence based information. The suspect upon seeing police opened fire on police party.

The CIA police retaliated with fire and encountered the wanted criminal. As a result, the suspect identified as Nadeem alias Bhola was killed by the firing of his own accomplices.

The suspect was released from a jail few months after spending 20 years detention but after releasing he again started committing crimes. He was wanted to police in several cases of heinous crimes including murder, robbery and other street crimes. CIA after taking his dead body in custody shifted it to hospital for autopsy. CIA police has started searching of his accomplices.

The suspect in a previous case had injured a shopkeeper named Arshad during robbery at his shop in Muslim Town.