Want to provide entertainment, urban environment to people: Asim

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Dr Asim Hussain (Sitara-e-Imtiaz-Nishan-e-Imtiaz) has said that he wants to provide entertainment and urban environment to the people of Central District. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner and Administrator Central District Taha Saleem along with District Officers and Circus Administration welcomed Dr. Asim on his arrival at the said ground.

On this occasion, pigeons and colorful balloons were blown in the air. Dr. Asim Hussain cut the ribbon and inaugurated the circus. Want to know the popular entertainment of the past. A rescue camp was set up at the ground by the Central Municipality to provide protection to the people, while the health department also set up camps for polio and pneumonia vaccines for families accompanying children.

Dr. Asim Hussain along with Deputy Commissioner and other guests observed the stunts performed in the Summer Family Circus. The young stuntmen performed dangerous stunts and received gifts from the audience. The circus will continue till June 26.