We want you to be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan: CJP Saqib Nisar

The Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif today appeared before the Supreme Court’s bench at Lahore registry, in a case related to the non-provision of potable water in the province.

The hearing went in a very lighter mood, highlight of which was Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar expressing his wish that CM Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif should become the next Prime Minister of Pakistan as he is very hard working and a sincere person.

The CM while speaking to the Chief Justice Pakistan said that I have huge respect and admiration for the Judiciary, upon which Mian Saqib Nisar acknowledged him by saying that you are the only political leader within Pakistan who so honestly value the Judicial system.

CM Mian Shehbaz explained the CJP about how the Punjab government has performed effectively during his tenure, since he gave the notable examples of energy and other significant projects, and how through proper planning massive expenditures are saved within them.

The CJP appreciated these initiatives, but called upon the need to address the severe issue of clean water in the province. The CM asked for a three week time, after which they would appear with a solid plan before the court.

Great part of today’s hearing was when the CJP expressed his wish that CM Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif should become the next Prime Minister of Pakistan, the CM immediately replied that Mr. Chief Justice ‘why are you before my job,’ after which everyone openly laughed within the court.