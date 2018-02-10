Want MQM to unite and work together with PSP, wishes Sindh CM

KARACHI : Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has on Saturday said that he wishes Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) to unite and work together with Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) for the people.

Murad Ali Shah said those who are claiming about offers should reveal the names, and maintained that the responsible persons will be punished if they are from his party.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Saeed Ghani said MQM’s suffering is a result of innocent people’s blood that is on its hands. Injustice cannot last forever, he commented.

Saeed Ghani further added that the whole city used to shut down on MQM’s call once, and now its members are themselves looking for place to hide.

